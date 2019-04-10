Lori Loughlin-Free 'When Calls the Heart' Returning to Hallmark

The series will resume its sixth season in May.

Hallmark Channel has set a return date for When Calls the Heart, minus former star Lori Loughlin.

The series has been on hiatus since Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in the college-admissions bribery scandal. It will return May 5, with an additional episode airing May 6, star Erin Krakow said in a video message that aired on the cabler Wednesday.

"We can't wait to welcome you back to hope valley and share more all-new stories with you," Krakow said in the video.

Hallmark pulled When Calls the Heart and cut ties with Loughlin — who also starred in the network's Garage Sale Mysteries movies — in mid-March after news of the scandal broke. Loughlin and Giannulli were initially charged with paying $500,000 through a college prep business run by William "Rick" Singer to ensure their two daughters' admission to the University of Southern California as recruit's to the school's crew team — even though they didn't participate.

The couple, along with more than a dozen other parents, was also charged with money laundering in a new indictment handed down Tuesday.

At the time Hallmark pulled When Calls the Heart, the show's producers said they were "evaluating all creative options" with regard to Loughlin's character, Abigail Stanton. Season six finished filming in October 2018, so workarounds would likely have to involve either editing her out or reshooting some scenes.

Krakow said in the video that additional information about the series would be announced Saturday during the channel's original movie Bottled With Love.

When Calls the Heart is a strong draw for Hallmark, averaging better than 2 million viewers per episode.