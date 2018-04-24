Lorne Michaels, Aidy Bryant Adapting Lindy West Memoir 'Shrill' as Hulu Comedy (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Banks, who optioned the book, also is attached to executive produce the single-camera comedy starring the 'SNL' castmember.

Hulu is turning to author, comedian and blogger Lindy West for its next comedy.

The streamer is teaming with Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels and Aidy Bryant to develop West's memoir Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman for the small screen. Bryant is set to star in the single-camera comedy, which is in development.

The Hulu take is described as the story of a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. West, Ali Rushfield and Saturday Night Live repertory player Bryant penned the teleplay and crafted the story. The comedy hails from Michaels' Broadway Video banner and it is being produced outside of his longtime home at Universal Television. The company's Andrew Singer will exec produce. Elizabeth Banks' and Max Handelman's Brownstone Productions banner is also on board to exec produce the comedy via their pod deal at Warner Bros. Television. Banks originally optioned Shrill for television in December 2016.

Shrill joins a comedy development slate at Hulu that also includes Ramy, starring Ramy Youssef in a Jerrod Carmichael-produced half-hour exploring what it means to be Arab, American and a Muslim at a time when each of those identity markers is going through a crisis of definition.

Hulu's current comedy slate includes Future Man and the recently ordered straight-to-series PEN15.

Michaels is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson; Bryant is with UTA and Schreck Rose.