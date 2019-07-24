'Los Espookys' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

The Spanish-language comedy from Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video has earned very strong reviews.

HBO will spend more time with Los Espookys.

The premium cable outlet has ordered a second season of the mostly Spanish-language comedy co-created by Fred Armisen and produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video.

Armisen co-created Los Espookys with Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega, who also star. The comedy follows a group of friends (Fabrega, Torres, Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti) who turn their love of horror into a peculiar business, providing scares for clients. Armisen has a recurring part as the uncle of Velasco's character, a legendary Los Angeles parking valet.

The show's low-key humor and touches of magical realism have won it strong reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's critic Daniel Fienberg calling it "a droll delight."

Armisen, Michaels, Alice Mathias and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer executive produce the series. Fabrega, Torres and Nate Young are co-exec producers. Broadway Video produces in association with Anitgravico, Mas Mejor and Fabula.

Los Espookys is the second show on HBO that airs primarily in a language other than English, following the Italian-language My Brilliant Friend (which will also return for a second season). It's part of a comedy lineup on the network that includes Silicon Valley (which is entering its final season), Insecure, Ballers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Divorce and High Maintenance, along with the forthcoming A Black Lady Sketch Show and The Righteous Gemstones.