'Lost in Space' Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The pickup for the drama from Legendary TV comes a month after its launch on the streaming platform.

Netflix is returning to space.

The streaming giant has handed out a second-season renewal for its updated reboot of Lost in Space. The renewal for the drama from Legendary Television comes a month after the family friendly series launched on Netflix.

A reimagining of the classic 1960s sci-fi drama, Netflix's Lost in Space is set 30 years in the future when colonization in space is a reality and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

The drama opened to strong reviews, with THR's Daniel Fienberg declaring that Lost in Space was "possibly Netflix's most accessible show to date," while calling it a mixture of Lost in Space and The Martian that's "full of family-friendly thrills." The series currently has a 69 percent score among critics and 74 percent rating with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. (Netflix, like fellow streamers Hulu and Amazon, does not release viewership information.)

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey star in the drama from showrunner Zack Estrin.

"If Netflix decides to do a season two, we want to focus on our young cast coming of age. Our kid actors are going to age, so we want to embrace that with our storytelling," Estrin told The Hollywood Reporter in April. "If you look at Will throughout the first 10 episodes, he goes through an incredible arc. He's come a long way from the boy who didn't want to jump into the water in the pilot. He achieves a level of confidence and bravery that will play out over the coming seasons."