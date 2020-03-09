'Lost in Space' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix is going back to space for one last run.

The streaming giant has handed out a third — and final — season renewal to its Lost in Space revival and signed showrunner Zack Estrin to a multiple-year overall deal. Under the terms of the pact, Estrin will create and develop new projects for Netflix while also running the last season of the series.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end," Estrin said Monday. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith … and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So, while this chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey star in the series, which is expected to return for its final season in 2021. Season two launched on Christmas last year. The drama is from Legendary Television and a reimagining of the classic 1960s sci-fi drama that is set 30 years in the future.

"We are so thrilled to share more adventures of the Robinson family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale," said Ted Biaselli, director of originals at Netflix. "We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin [and fellow exec producers] Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season three will lead!"

Lost in Space is one of a dozen or so Netflix originals to make it to three seasons as the streaming giant tends to wrap up or cancel pricey scripted series after one or two seasons — before the cost of the shows increase. In making renewal and cancellation decisions, Netflix evaluates its internal viewership data and mulls the cost of producing another season vs. how much value that brings to subscribers or if those funds would be better spent on a different series. Netflix, like other streamers, does not release detailed viewership data.



For Estrin's part, he previously had an overall deal with ABC Studios. His credits also include Prison Break and No Ordinary Family.