'The Loudest Voice' Author on Writing Himself Into the Show

[This story contains spoilers for "2012," episode five of The Loudest Voice on Showtime.]

It's one thing for an author to help adapt his book for the screen. It's another for the author to be part of writing himself into the story — the position that The Loudest Voice co-executive producer Gabriel Sherman found himself in while working on the Showtime drama based on his years of reporting on Fox News mastermind Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe).



Sherman was a part of the show's development from the beginning, he told The Hollywood Reporter, and "we didn't want to do a conventional biopic, like a cradle-to-grave, by-the-numbers highlights of Ailes' life. So the moment we decided to focus on his time at Fox News, I knew I would be a character at some point, in some form."



Episode five of the series, "2012," largely focuses on Ailes' escalating harassment of Gretchen Carlson (Naomi Watts) but also introduces "Gabe," played by Fran Kranz, as a reporter working on a book about Ailes' life — specifically, The Loudest Voice in the Room, the book that would, in real life, become the basis for much of this show.



"It became inevitable that we were going to write about my book in some way, because Ailes' obsession with the idea that a journalist was gonna write a biography of him, and that he would be digging into his life and his secrets, was such a pivotal moment in Ailes' time at Fox that accelerated his downfall," Sherman said.



That didn't make it any less surreal for Sherman in the writers' room, though. "We kind of had to have different ways of talking about it," he said. "Sometimes we would refer to my character as the journalist, but eventually we would just refer to him as 'Gabe.' So it became kind of this out-of-body experience where I was pitching stories and pitching ideas and talking about myself, but in the third person but kind of detached and looking out from the outside."

While in the writers' room, Sherman said he would joke about wanting Armie Hammer to be cast as "Gabe," but that he was "thrilled" with Kranz (whose previous roles include Dollhouse, The Cabin in the Woods and Homecoming).



The two of them weren't able to connect before Kranz's first day of filming, because thanks to the complications of Crowe spending hours getting into prosthetics every day, the production schedule was reorganized and Kranz's scenes were moved forward: "Fran had to fly in at the last minute, and we didn't actually have a chance to meet, before shooting started up. He was just thrown into it."