This Week in TV: 'The Loudest Voice,' Democratic Debates, 'The Hills' Returns

Fox also has a candidate for most out-there show of the summer with its aftershow parody 'What Just Happened??!,' debuting the week of June 24.

Mid-'00s nostalgia arrives on TV in the week of June 24, along with a limited series about Roger Ailes, an out-of-left-field comedy on Fox, the first of many Democratic presidential primary debates and the return of a long-running unscripted franchise. The last two are not actually the same thing.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: A contender for strangest show of the summer, Fox's What Just Happened??! is a parody of a TV aftershow, complete with a pretend sci-fi drama that host Fred Savage will break down with celebrity guests and members of the "cast" (including Guillermo Diaz, Shiri Appleby and Amy Acker.

Democratic debates: The first set of debates among a very crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls will run across two nights on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They air at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT Wednesday and Thursday.

Returning: Big Brother begins its 21st season on CBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with additional episodes Wednesday and Sunday; Instinct opens its second season, also on CBS, at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Finales: The Amazing Race (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS) and In the Dark (9 p.m. Thursday, The CW).

On cable …

New: Russell Crowe takes on the role of Fox News founder Roger Ailes in Showtime's limited series The Loudest Voice (10 p.m. Sunday, June 30), which chronicles both his founding of the cable news network and the events that led to his downfall there. Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Annabelle Wallis also star in the series, which THR's Daniel Fienberg says is "extremely detailed" but less insightful about its central character.

Also new: Emma Thompson stars in HBO's "funny and acutely smart" (says THR's Tim Goodman) limited series Years and Years (9 p.m. Monday, HBO); The Rook (8 p.m. Sunday, June 30) centers on a woman (Emma Greenwell) who wakes up with no memory and slowly learns she has supernatural abilities she uses to serve the British government.

Returning: Nine years after it left the air, The Hills is back on MTV with a number of returning cast members, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port — and also Mischa Barton, whose fictional series The O.C. indirectly inspired The Hills forerunner Laguna Beach. Officially titled The Hills: New Beginnings, it debuts at 10 p.m. Monday.

Also returning: Legion begins its final season at 10 p.m. Monday on FX; season eight of Are You the One? (9 p.m. Wednesday, MTV) features a cast of people who are all sexually fluid.

On streaming …

New: True-crime series Exhibit A (Friday, Netflix) examines how innocent people have been convicted of crimes using dubious forensic techniques like touch DNA. It comes from Kelly Loudenberg, who also did The Confession Tapes for the streamer.

Also new: Travel series Martin Clune's Islands of America (Monday, Acorn TV); dystopian action drama Curfew (Monday, Spectrum Originals); French comedy Family Business, about a would-be entrepreneur who wants to open the country's first marijuana cafe.

Returning: Docuseries Dope, which looks at the war on drugs from the perspective of cops, dealers and users, debuts its third season Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

German import Dark, the dense, time-traveling German drama that's been endlessly compared to Stranger Things, spins its narrative to ever-wilder places in its second season. It's now streaming on Netflix.