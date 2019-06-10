'Love, Death and Robots' Renewed at Netflix, Adds 'Kung Fu Panda 3' Director

Netflix has picked up its series Love, Death and Robots for a second run, and the anthology is bringing aboard an animation veteran to help bring the show to life.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, the director of Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, will join the series as supervising director for the second season — or "volume," as the show's producers call it. A release date and episode count for the new run has yet to be determined.

Love, Death and Robots premiered in March on the streaming giant. The series comes from Deadpool director Tim Miller and David Fincher; the first season consisted of 18 shorts spanning sci-fi, comedy and horror, all dealing with some or all of the three subjects mentioned in the title.

"Love, Death and Robots is my dream project," said Miller when the series was announced. "It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation."

Nelson began her career in animation working as a director, story artist and character designer on Todd MacFarlane's Spawn at HBO. She later moved to DreamWorks Animation and worked on films including Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, Madagascar and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, directing the latter's two sequels.

She made her live-action directing debut in 2018 with YA thriller The Darkest Minds.