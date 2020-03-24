'Love Is Blind,' 'The Circle' Renewed for Two Additional Seasons at Netflix

Music competition series 'Rhythm + Flow' has also been picked up, while organizational guru Marie Kondo will return to spark joy with a new unscripted series.

Netflix is rewarding its slate of unscripted breakouts with a wave of renewals.

The streamer on Tuesday handed out two-season renewals for Love Is Blind and The Circle (seasons two and three), while music competition entry Rhythm + Flow has been picked up for a sophomore cycle. Additionally, Tidying Up's organizational guru Marie Kondo is returning to the streamer with a new series, Sparking Joy.



"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," said Brandon Riegg, vp nonfiction and comedy specials at Netflix. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Netflix expects the second seasons of Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow to premiere in 2021. Production on all four shows has yet to begin as the film and TV remains in a near total shutdown as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Online casting and auditions for three of the four shows (save Sparking Joy) is currently underway.



Netflix, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. That said, Love Is Blind and The Circle have both become breakout word-of-mouth hits since their respective premieres in February and January. Love Is Blind also scored a reunion special that debuted on the streamer earlier this month.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts for the dating experiment. Season two is casting in Chicago, while the third cycle of the series from Kinetic Content is expected to follow. Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith exec produce.

The Circle, featuring host Michelle Buteau, will return with new contestants for two more cycles of the social experiment competition series with a $100,000 prize. Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group are the production companies.

Rhythm + Flow, meanwhile, rolled out over a three-week period as Netflix experimented with a release pattern to match the events featured in the music competition series. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris will return for the second season. Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment and John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. are the production companies. Jeff Gaspin; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon; Nikki Boella, Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Harris all exec produce.

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo marks the tiny but mighty organizational guru's return to the streamer since her unscripted Tidying Up series became a breakout last year. In the new series, Kondo and her team set out to tidy one small town in America. Towns can be nominated for inclusion in the series via TidyMyTown.com. From Alfred Street Industries, with Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Dan Volpe exec producing.

Love Is Blind, The Circle, Rhythm + Flow and Sparking Joy are part of a rapidly expanding unscripted slate at Netflix that includes Nailed It, Queer Eye and Dating Around. It's worth noting that the streamer adapted The Circle into a global format, with the Brazilian season launching March 11.