TV Ratings: Weak Debut for 'Love Island,' MLB All-Star Game Hits Low

The premiere of NBC's comedy competition 'Bring the Funny' far outshines CBS' big swing in Tuesday's numbers.

American viewers were not immediately smitten with Love Island, which put up pretty soft premiere ratings Tuesday. Fox's broadcast of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is also at an all-time low in early numbers.

Love Island, an adaptation of a British unscripted hit, managed just 2.68 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 for its 90-minute premiere. The series is scheduled to air every weeknight for the next four weeks.

The All-Star Game drew a 6.2 household rating in metered markets on Fox, down about 6 percent from a year ago, and is facing what could be an all-time low in viewers. The previous low was 8.67 million last year.

NBC's comedy competition Bring the Funny outshined Love Island by quite a bit: Its 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.18 million viewers are the best premiere numbers for a summer unscripted series in two years. It earned those despite lead-in America's Got Talent recording a season low in adults 18-49 (1.4) and its second-smallest total audience (9.64 million) of the season.

CBS' Blood & Treasure recorded a season-low 0.3 and 2.69 million viewers. The 100 held steady at 0.2 in the demo for The CW.

Fox led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating, pending updates for its live All-Star Game telecast. NBC finished second at 1.4. Telemundo snagged third place with a 0.5. ABC and CBS tied at 0.4, Univision earned a 0.3 and The CW averaged 0.2.

