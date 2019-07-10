8:26am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: Weak Debut for 'Love Island,' MLB All-Star Game Hits Low
American viewers were not immediately smitten with Love Island, which put up pretty soft premiere ratings Tuesday. Fox's broadcast of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is also at an all-time low in early numbers.
Love Island, an adaptation of a British unscripted hit, managed just 2.68 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 for its 90-minute premiere. The series is scheduled to air every weeknight for the next four weeks.
The All-Star Game drew a 6.2 household rating in metered markets on Fox, down about 6 percent from a year ago, and is facing what could be an all-time low in viewers. The previous low was 8.67 million last year.
NBC's comedy competition Bring the Funny outshined Love Island by quite a bit: Its 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.18 million viewers are the best premiere numbers for a summer unscripted series in two years. It earned those despite lead-in America's Got Talent recording a season low in adults 18-49 (1.4) and its second-smallest total audience (9.64 million) of the season.
CBS' Blood & Treasure recorded a season-low 0.3 and 2.69 million viewers. The 100 held steady at 0.2 in the demo for The CW.
Fox led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating, pending updates for its live All-Star Game telecast. NBC finished second at 1.4. Telemundo snagged third place with a 0.5. ABC and CBS tied at 0.4, Univision earned a 0.3 and The CW averaged 0.2.
Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter