'Love Island' Quarantine Season Officially at Go at CBS

The second season of the series will film in Las Vegas, with cast members living and filming in a bubble.

CBS' Love Island is headed for Sin City.

The network has set an Aug. 24 premiere date for the second season of the dating show — but instead of a tropical location in the South Pacific, the series will film at a hotel in Las Vegas. Cast members will live and film in a bubble at the Cromwell, a boutique resort owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The official go-ahead for the season comes two weeks after reports that Love Island would shoot in Las Vegas. The series will air nightly — aside from pre-emptions for the political conventions and the previously scheduled ACM Awards on Sept. 16 — with a two-hour recap show on Saturdays. It will also stream live and on demand at CBS All Access.

Love Island will follow another confined reality show, Big Brother, onto CBS' schedule. The latter is set to premiere Wednesday. And like Big Brother, Love Island will follow strict safety protocols during production. All cast, crew and staff members in Las Vegas will live in quarantined bubbles and undergo isolation before filming begins. Everyone will be tested for COVID-19 before beginning work and then regularly throughout the season, with daily screenings for symptoms.

Crew and staff will wear personal protective equipment and work in pods in order to maintain physical distance, and COVID-19 compliance officers will monitor and enforce the safety guidelines.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return for season two, with cast members to be announced closer to the premiere date.

Love Island drew relatively modest ratings in its first season in 2019, but the show also attracted a younger, more female audience than CBS typically does. It was also, according to the network, the most streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in more than a year (though like other media companies, CBS doesn't release digital audience numbers).

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British series of the same name from ITV Studios. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive produce.