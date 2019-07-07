This Week in TV: 'Love Island,' 'Snowfall,' MLB All-Stars

NBC comedy competition 'Bring the Funny' and season three of 'Scream' also debut in the week of July 8.

A hit British import makes its way to U.S. shores, America's pastime holds its All-Star Game and the late John Singleton's Snowfall returns to FX. The week of July 8 is a fairly busy one for broadcast and cable, but uncharacteristically light for the big streaming services.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: A big hit in its home country of the U.K., Love Island's American version debuts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on CBS. The show will air every weeknight for a month as single people try to couple up or risk being sent home. Comedian Arielle Vandenberg is the host, and viewers will get to have a say in who stays and who goes.

Also new: Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy are the judges for Bring the Funny (10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC), a comedy competition series that will feature stand-ups, improv troupes and variety acts vying for a $250,000 prize package.

MLB All-Star Game: The annual contest between baseball's best from the American and National leagues takes place Tuesday in Cleveland. Fox has coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Returning: New seasons of Hollywood Game Night (9 p.m. Thursday, NBC), The Outpost (9 p.m. Thursday, The CW) and Grantchester (9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, PBS).

On cable …

Returning: FX's Snowfall, which counted John Singleton among its executive producers, opens its third season some two and a half months after his death at age 51. The new season, set in the summer of 1984, follows the growth of the crack cocaine epidemic in South Central Los Angeles, where dealers, the police and the CIA all begin to realize the effects of what they've set in motion.

Also returning: The long-awaited third season of Scream moves to VH1 for a three-night run starting at 9 p.m. Monday. Plus: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (8 p.m. Thursday, MTV), Dr. Pimple Popper (9 p.m. Thursday, TLC), Ax Men (9 p.m. Thursday, History), Sweetbitter (8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Starz) and Top Gear (8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, BBC America).

New: Docuseries Shangri-La (9 p.m. Friday, Showtime) is an extended conversation with legendary music producer Rick Rubin. Canadian import The Disappearance (10 p.m. Tuesday, WGN America) is a six-episode drama about the investigation following the vanishing of a boy on his 10th birthday.

On streaming …

New: Blown Away (Friday, Netflix) is a competition show, which is a very familiar genre. But its subject matter — master glass blowers making incredible sculptures — is novel and should lend itself to all manner of drama inside the workshop.

Returning: Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen joins the cast of Harlots (Wednesday, Hulu) for its third season, playing a foil for Jessica Brown-Findlay's brothel operator Charlotte Wells.

In case you missed it …

The Simple Heist follows two women nearing retirement who, for very different reasons, both find themselves short on money. Their solution? Rob a bank. It doesn't go as smoothly as they'd hope in this Swedish dramedy, two seasons of which are available on Acorn TV.