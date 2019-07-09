How the First Week of 'Love Island' Is Playing Out on CBS

The Hollywood Reporter follows America's first batch of "Islanders" as they begin to make waves with the U.S. version of the international reality TV hit.

Love Island made its long-awaited debut Tuesday night on CBS. As promised in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview with ITV America chief creative officer and executive producer David Eilenberg, the U.S. version of the international reality TV hit stayed true to the format — marked by a five-night-a-week broadcast schedule — that has worked in the U.K. and other countries such as Denmark, Germany and Australia.

Here, THR follows America's first batch of "Islanders" as they begin to make waves on this side of the pond. This post will be updated nightly as the first week of the competition plays out.

Night 1 (Tuesday, July 9):

The show began with a hyper-produced, glossy intro that saw the contestants flying to Fiji in swimsuits and host Arielle Vandenberg seductively emerge from the ocean, dripping wet in a hot pink monokini, only to fall face first into the sand. "I'm still ready for love," she said with a half-laugh. "Here come the Islanders!"

The female contestants — all are known as the "Islanders" — arrived at the sprawling seaside villa where 11 young, sexy singles are currently trapped in hopes of finding love, having fun and creating TV magic. Alana Morrison, Elizabeth Weber, Alexandra Stewart, Mallory Santic and Caroline "Caro" Viehwig marked their territory while getting to know one another over glasses of champagne. In short pre-filmed packages, viewers learned more about each lady: Caro, a 21-year-old marketing student from Los Angeles, has "recently just started loving my hair," while 26-year-old Nike analyst Mallory has "saved photos of my wedding dress, the venue and the rings" on Instagram. "I have it all planned out," she said. "I just need a guy."

This section of the show also saw 21-year-old college student Alana invent a word that is likely to catch on with viewers: "situation-ship." She explained, "I need to be in a solid, committed relationship. I am tired of the situation-ship. It can be tiring."

The five women sat down with Vendenberg to talk more about what they're looking for during their time on Love Island. The most specific anyone got during this powwow was Mallory, who is very much interested in finding a man with "ideally John Mayer vibes."

The guys — none of them being Mayer (sorry, Mallory) — then showed up to present themselves to the women in the initial coupling ceremony. The women, clad in skin-baring bathing suits and high heels, stood in a line while male contestants came out one by one. That group included Cashel Barnett, Yamen Sanders, Michael Yi, Weston Richey and Zac Mirabelli.

Identical to the U.K. show, the Love Island USA ceremony played out like this: if any of the women were interested in the man before her, she stepped forward. The guy could choose one of the girls who made her attraction known, but he also had the option to couple up with any of the ladies who didn't show interest. As seen in Tuesday's premiere episode, these couplings were based on little more than looks — maybe a "vibe." However, height, abs and even eyes — like Zac's "come-here eyes" that enticed Elizabeth — certainly drove most of the pairings.

While there were women who stepped forward for more than one man — and some guys had absolutely no one step forward for them (sorry, Cashel and Weston) — the final couplings were Caro and Cashel, Elizabeth and Zac, Yamen and Alana, Mallory and Weston and Alexandra and Michael.

Part of the fun of Love Island is that new Islanders often infiltrate the villa, tempting singles away from their original partners and uncoupled individuals are sent home by their housemates. That's when Kyra Green came in. Shocking all five couples, the 22-year-old musician made her way up from the beach to meet Vandenberg who revealed that, within the span of 24 hours, Kyra would have the chance to couple up with any man in the villa — meaning one of the women would be left without a partner the next night during the re-coupling ceremony.

Not surprisingly, this twist put the girls on edge but seemed to excite the guys — especially Weston, Cashel and Yamen, who Kyra shamelessly flirted with. While photographer and self-proclaimed "cowboy" Weston, 25, claimed he was happy with Mallory, he still entertained a conversation with Kyra — as did musician/model Cashel, 27, and ripped real estate agent Yamen, 24. With those conversations came some revelations from Kyra: She doesn't normally like Southern boys like Weston; she immediately felt flutters with Cashel; and during a particularly candid conversation with Yamen, Kyra revealed that her last serious relationship was "with a girl." The latter admission caused Yamen to jump up from his seat and walk away, with a smile on his face, before Kyra laughed back, "All right, sit down. You don't have to act crazy like that."

Love Island has received criticism for not featuring LGBTQ contestants in its other iterations. Though Eilenberg told THR that queer romances won't be featured in this version, either, he is hoping that the casting can become more inclusive in the future. "We're consistently talking about how to include people with a range of experiences and being more inclusive. That's really the best I can give you on that front," he said. "We're really open to seeing how the show evolves, not just here but worldwide, in order to be as inclusive as we possibly can."

The polarizing Kyra later revealed to the girls that she had her eyes set on "three guys," but kept mum about the fact that one of them was Caro's partner, Cashel. When Cashel eventually told Caro that he had plans to get to know Kyra, that sent Caro into a tailspin. While the women were mostly supportive of one another throughout the episode, it was here that the first girl-to-girl confrontation occurred. "You know, I'm coupled up with him and I feel like if you knew you were considering him, maybe just, like, talk to me," said a visibly annoyed Caro, to which Kyra coldly replied, "My goal was to talk to everyone."

After more hanging out, dancing and drinking champagne, the crew gathered for the re-coupling ceremony to hear Kyra's decision. "What attracted me to this boy was the fact that I think he's truly himself and he doesn't care what other people are saying," she teased before the episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Keep checking back in for week one coverage of Love Island, airing weeknights on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.