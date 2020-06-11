'Love Life' Scores First Renewal From HBO Max

The rom-com anthology from Lionsgate is the first series to earn a pickup at the fledgling streamer.

HBO Max has made its first series renewal.

Fifteen days after its launch on May 27, the WarnerMedia-owned streamer has picked up rom-com anthology Love Life for a second season. The pickup comes after HBO Max sped up the release of the show from a planned eight-week run into a more bingeable three weeks, following what it said was strong response to the Lionsgate-produced, Anna Kendrick-led series after its premiere.

"It’s so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV. "We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to Love Life in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response."

Added creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and co-showrunner Bridget Bedard, "We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of Love Life with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage."

Season one of the series follows Kendrick's Darby through her journey from "first love to last love," depicting several different relationships over the course of 10 episodes. The second season will remain set in New York but will follow a new character, exploring what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.

Season two will also key off characters from the first set of episodes, and Kendrick will appear occasionally as Darby.

"Love Life’s first season is ultimately a tale of personal resilience, human connection and how those we love shape our lives," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content atHBO Max. "It's clear to me why audiences are responding with such enormous enthusiasm, and it's with great pleasure that my creative team and I look forward to continuing our relationship with this talented group of executive producers and Lionsgate to make television that resonates."

Love Life comes from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment (Feig has an overall deal at the studio). Its executive producers are Boyd, Bedard, Kendrick, Feig and Dan Magnante.

HBO Max has rolled out nine original series since its May 27 launch. In addition to Love Life, the streamer has debuted animated series Looney Tunes Cartoons, BBC co-production Trigonometry, kid-targeted talker The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, unscripted series Craftopia and Legendary and short-form shows Happily Ever Avatar, Independent and Lipstick Empire.