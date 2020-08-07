'Love, Victor' Renewed at Hulu

The 'Love, Simon' reboot will return for a second season at the streamer after originally being developed for Disney+.

Hulu is going back to Creekwood High.

The Disney-owned streamer has renewed Love, Victor for a second season.

A reboot of the Fox 2000 feature Love, Simon, the half-hour series was originally developed for Disney+ before moving to the more adult-oriented streamer out of concerns about themes including drinking and adultery.

Inspired by Becky Albertalli's book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Michael Cimino steps into the role of Victor, with original feature film star Nick Robinson serving as the show's narrator.



Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who penned the screenplay for the Greg Berlanti-directed film, serve as showrunners on the series from 20th Century Fox TV. (Berlanti is not involved in the Hulu series.) Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding round out the cast. Writing on season two has been ongoing for months.

While Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data, Love, Victor has a strong 93 percent and 95 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com. Hulu also notes that the series was its most-watched drama during its premiere week this past June.

In an interview with THR podcast TV's Top 5, Berger and Aptaker said they were excited to tell a larger story — including Victor's actual self-discovery — in a slower and deeper fashion than what they were able to do with Love, Simon. The duo also told TV's Top 5 that now that they know the series will live on Hulu, it frees the writers up to be "edgier" with its humor in season two. "We lost some jokes that hurt," Berger said. Added Aptaker: "When we pitched out the second season to Hulu, their first question was, 'When are the kids going to start having sex?'"



The duo also said in June that they have no plans to write the coronavirus pandemic into season two of the creative, opting instead to keep the show's aspirational tone. Listen to the interview here.

The decision to renew Love, Victor comes days after Hulu opted to cancel its well-reviewed update on High Fidelity. The streamer's scripted roster includes Ramy, Shrill, Solar Opposites, The Great, Dollface, Animaniacs and PEN15, among others.