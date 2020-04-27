Hulu Unveils First Look at 'Love, Simon' TV Series

The show, titled 'Love, Victor' and based on the 2018 film, will launch June 19.

Hulu on Sunday night released the first look for its upcoming Love, Simon TV remake, Love, Victor. The 10-part series is set to premiere on Hulu on June 19, just in time for LGBTQ Pride Month.

The trailer made its debut during Together in Pride, GLAAD's live-streamed COVID-19 charity event. Love, Victor is based on the 2018 Fox 2000 film, which was adapted from Becky Albertalli's novel of the same name and became the first movie from a major Hollywood studio focused on a gay teen romance.

In the preview, Victor (played by Michael Cimino) — a high school student coming to terms with his sexual orientation — attempts to get a job at a local coffee shop, but is distracted by his potential co-worker, the handsome barista Benji (George Sear).

As Victor steams milk at Benji's direction, the pair lock eyes. But before their interaction can become more intimate, the milk explodes in their faces. "I am so sorry," Victor tells Benji, who immediately begins to pat Victor's chest dry with a towel. "It's fine," Benji says.

"This is a bad idea. I'm sorry to waste your time," says a flustered Victor, before running out of the shop.

Love, Victor's trailer comes months after the series moved from Disney+ to Hulu. In February, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Disney thought the half-hour comedy featured more adult themes than it was comfortable featuring on family-focused Disney+, which is the company's streaming centerpiece and highest priority.

Watch the trailer for Love, Victor below.