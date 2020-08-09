This Week in TV: 'Lovecraft Country,' Shark Week, 'Agents of SHIELD' Ends

Apple's 'Ted Lasso' and a batch of broadcast finales are also on tap for the week of Aug. 10.

One of the summer's most anticipated series, HBO's Lovecraft Country, debuts in the week of Aug. 10. The week also brings a host of finales on the broadcast networks — including a long-running Marvel show — and Discovery's annual Shark Week festivities.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Lovecraft Country has a lot on its mind: True to its authorial namesake, the HBO series (premiering at 9 p.m. Aug. 16) is full of monsters, but Misha Green's (Underground) show also posits that they might be the least of the worries for a Black man, Atticus (Jonathan Majors), his uncle (Courtney B. Vance) and his long-time friend (Jurnee Smollett) as they go searching for Atticus' missing father in 1955.

Fueled by a magnetic lead turn by THR cover subject Smollett, Lovecraft Country "is a series that takes no half measures when it comes to its mash-up of topicality and pop," says THR critic Daniel Fienberg. "This is a show that hooks you fast."

Also on cable …

Shark Week fills primetime every night this week on Discovery — with Monday's lineup featuring NBA great Shaquille O'Neal in Shaq Attack at 9 p.m. The new season of NFL docuseries Hard Knocks (10 p.m. Tuesday, HBO) follows both Los Angeles teams. The Circus returns to Showtime at 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

On streaming …

New: Ted Lasso began life as a character in a series of promos for NBC Sports. Now, the character played by Jason Sudeikis — an American football coach who's somehow hired to manage an English football club — is an Apple TV+ series from Bill Lawrence (who talked about the show on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast). It debuts Friday.

Also new: After releasing The Goop Lab in January, Netflix takes a more critical look at the wellness industry in (Un)Well (Wednesday). Aussie dramedy Five Bedrooms (Thursday, Peacock) follows five people who, shortly after meeting, up and buy a house together. Selena Gomez hones her kitchen skills with some expert help in Selena + Chef (Thursday, HBO Max). Two high schoolers work as Teenage Bounty Hunters in Netflix's comedy (Friday).

Returning: After a long absence from TV, the Eco-Challenge competition makes a comeback with World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Friday, Amazon). Brazilian dystopian drama 3% begins its third season on Netflix Friday.

On broadcast …

Series finale: After seven seasons — including some wild departures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity it was once a part of — Agents of SHIELD ends its run with a two-hour series finale at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. Iain de Castecker and several other fan favorites will return for the final mission.

More finales: The season ends for The Titan Games (8 p.m. Monday, NBC), Stargirl (8 p.m. Tuesday, The CW), World of Dance (9 p.m. Wednesday, NBC), Killer Camp (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW) and Don't (9 p.m. Thursday, ABC).

In case you missed it …

The high gloss of Selling Sunset remains in place in the show's third season, but it also features a bit of real life intruding on the reality show in the form of star Chrishell Stause dealing with a divorce (from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley). All three seasons are streaming on Netflix.