'Lucifer' Renewed for Fifth and Last Season on Netflix

The streaming platform picked up the show following Fox's cancellation of it after three seasons.

Lucifer will remain on Earth for one more run.

Netflix has renewed the series for a fifth and final season. The series, starring Tom Ellis and based on the DC Comics title, came to the streamer after Fox canceled it in May 2018 after three seasons.

The show made its Netflix debut on May 8 with a shortened 10-episode run; previous seasons on Fox had run at least 13 episodes each.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms," said showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. "Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!"

Said Netflix in a statement, "We are thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for."

The series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, was a steady but not spectacular performer during its Fox run. It was one of a number of shows cut from the network at the end of the 2017-18 season as the network prepared to separate from sister studio 20th Century Fox TV (a deal that finally happened in early 2019 with Disney's $71.3 billion purchase of the studio and other 21st Century Fox assets).

Netflix doesn't regularly release viewing figures for its series.

The cast also includes Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Levi and Graham McTavish.