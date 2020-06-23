'Lucifer' Renewed for Season 6 as Netflix Reverses Course

The streamer had initially planned to end the show after its upcoming fifth season, but vows the sixth installment will be its "FINAL final" one.

Lucifer has new life — again — at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Warner Bros. TV-produced series for a sixth season, it was announced on Twitter, a year after saying the fifth season would be the last. Netflix picked up Lucifer in 2018 after Fox, its first home, canceled the show after three seasons.

Following the June 2019 renewal and announcement that the series would end with season five, Netflix had second thoughts. In February, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed new deals to remain with the series should it be picked up. Star Tom Ellis, who plays the title character, recently re-upped as well.

The rest of the regular cast — Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Levi and Graham McTavish — is also set to return.

Lucifer was a steady but middle-of-the-pack performer in the ratings when Fox canceled it in at the end of the 2017-2018 season. Netflix snapped it up soon afterward for a 10-episode fourth season that debuted in May 2019. Season five was in the latter stages of filming when production shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced on Monday that part one of season five would premiere on Aug. 21.

The series is based on a DC Comics title and stars Ellis as the devil, who grows bored with reigning over hell and abandons his post for Los Angeles, where he runs a nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

Check out the full renewal announcement below.