Lucy Hale to Topline The CW's 'Riverdale' Spinoff 'Katy Keene'

The 'Life Sentence' alum will return to the network and play the title character in the pilot from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Lucy Hale is returning to The CW.

The Pretty Little Liars breakout and former star of The CW's Life Sentence has been tapped to topline the network's Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene.

Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. Based on Archie Comics characters.

Hale's Katy is described as bold, big-hearted and independent and a New Yorker with dreams of being a fashion designer. When she's not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she's navigating friendship and dating in the big city.

Hale joins Ashleigh Murray (who will exit Riverdale and play an aged up Josie McCoy), Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan in the pilot.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will pen the script for Katy Keene and exec produce alongside Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater will also exec produce the Warner Bros. TV drama, which will shoot in New York. Maggie Kiley will direct and exec produce the pilot.

The casting brings Hale back to The CW after she starred in last season's short-lived dramedy Life Sentence. The actress recently wrapped production on Fantasy Island and A Nice Girl Like You. She can currently be seen in Netflix feature Dude and Truth or Dare. She's repped by ICM Partners and Reel Talent Management.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.