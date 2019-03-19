Lucy Liu Developing Anthology Series About Real-Life Women Heroes

The 'Elementary' star will executive produce and direct the first episode of the series for ABC Studios International.

Elementary star Lucy Liu will shine a spotlight on some female heroes with a project in the works at ABC Studios International.

The actress and director is developing a scripted anthology series called Unsung Heroes for the studio via her Moonvision Entertainment. No distributor is attached yet.

Liu will also direct the first episode of the series and executive produce with her long-time manager, Maryellen Mulcahy, and Ruthanne Secunda, who has a deal at ABC Studios. Kelli Lee, managing director international content, platforms and talent, is overseeing the project for ABC Studios International.

Unsung Heroes will profile women who were highly accomplished in their fields but did not receive acknowledgment for their achievements and how their stories have impacted history. The first episode will center on Anna May Wong, a star of Hollywood's silent era.

Liu is going into the final season of Elementary on CBS, which premieres later this year. She will also star in Why Women Kill for CBS All Access.

As a director, Liu has helmed several episodes of Elementary along with installments of Law & Order: SVU, Luke Cage and Graceland. She is repped by Framework Entertainment, ICM Partners and Schreck Rose.