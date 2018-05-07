'Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer Arrives: "One Man Cannot Save a Community"

"And believe me — Luke Cage is nothing but a man," the late Reg E. Cathey intones in the best look yet at Netflix's Marvel superhero series, returning June 22.

The Hero of Harlem has returned — and he's brought a new nemesis with him.

Netflix and Marvel have released a new full trailer for season two of Luke Cage, bowing on the streaming service in its entirety on June 22. Clocking in at nearly two-and-a-half minutes, the newest look at Luke Cage is our best one yet, giving a clear indication of what Mike Colter's hard-hitting hero is up against when he makes his official return.

When season two premieres, nearly two years will have passed since the first season arrived, complete with the shocking death of one villain (Mahershala Ali's Cottonmouth, whose departure foreshadowed a similar stunner in another Marvel-Netflix series) and the rise of another (no sign of Erik LaRay Harvey's Diamondback in the season two trailer). But that doesn't mean Luke Cage has been sitting on the sidelines since September 2016. The hero was at the heart of Marvel's The Defenders, released in August 2017, which quickly resolved the cliffhanger at the end of Luke Cage season one: Luke's return to Seagate Prison.

Season two sees Luke fully free from his imprisoned state, fully embracing his heroic reputation in Harlem. But he's not the only person with super strength interested in Harlem's future. Enter: Bushmaster, one of Cage's most recognizable villains from Marvel Comics lore, played in the series by Mustafa Shakir. The trailer pits Cage and Bushmaster against one another, setting the villain up as one of few humans who can actually take on the erstwhile Power Man in a bare-knuckle brawl.

Luckily for Luke, he's not alone in the fight. Simone Missick reprises her role as Misty Knight, the NYPD detective last seen in The Defenders. The occasional hero for hire walked away from that crossover series minus an arm; looks like she's making a significant upgrade when season two debuts, based on the final notes of the trailer.

In terms of new additions to the cast, the trailer reveals the participation of the late actor Reg E. Cathey in season two. Cathey, who died in February of lung cancer, is seen in the Luke Cage trailer chewing on dialogue with the signature style he brought to his work in shows like Oz, The Wire and House of Cards.

"The darkness that you deal with every day, it can consume you whole if you let it," Cathey's character tells Luke near the end of the trailer. "Don't let it."

From Cheo Hodari Coker, Luke Cage arrives June 22 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.