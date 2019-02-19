'Luke Cage' Star Joins 'Good Fight' Creators' CBS Pilot

Mike Colter is going from protecting Harlem to investigating the supernatural.

The former Luke Cage star has joined Evil, a CBS drama pilot from The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King. He'll play a lead role in the pilot opposite Westworld's Katja Herbers.

Colter will play David DaCosta, a Catholic priest in training tasked by the church to assess unexplained phenomena to determine if there's a scientific or supernatural explanation. He works with skeptical forensic psychologist Kristen Benoist (Herbers) and a blue-collar contractor on the cases; the third lead has yet to be cast.

The pilot marks a reunion for the Kings and Colter, as he had a recurring part on The Good Wife as drug lord and Lockhart/Gardner client Lemond Bishop. He also guest-starred on a second-season episode of CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight.

Colter is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Scott Whitehead.

CBS TV Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal, is producing Evil. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the project has been an early frontrunner among the dramas on CBS' development roster, which includes the FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted; the spy thriller Surveillance; Tommy (formerly Nancy), about the LAPD's first female chief; a crime-show take on Frankenstein from Elementary's producers; and the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced medical drama Under the Bridge, among others.

Netflix canceled Luke Cage in October after two seasons, making it the second Marvel TV series to be cut from the streamer's roster after Iron Fist. Fellow Marvel shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher followed as Netflix severed its Marvel ties completely (though the completed third season of Jessica Jones will air at a date to be determined).