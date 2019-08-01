'Luther,' 'Doctor Who,' U.K. 'Office' Libraries Head to HBO Max in BBC Deal

The WarnerMedia streaming platform will also stream future seasons of 'Doctor Who' after they air on BBC America.

HBO Max is going across the pond — and the universe — for its latest acquisition.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform has picked up streaming rights to Doctor Who and other British series as part of a long-term deal with BBC Studios. All 11 seasons of the beloved sci-fi show's 21st century iteration will be available on HBO Max when it launches in spring 2020. Future seasons will also stream exclusively on HBO Max after their initial run on BBC America.

"Doctor Who is one of television's all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. "[It's] another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max."

HBO Max's deal with BBC Studios also includes streaming rights for the British version of The Office, dramas Luther and The Honorable Woman and unscripted stalwart Top Gear. In all, more than 700 episodes of BBC shows will be available on HBO Max when it debuts.

"As any Doctor Who fan knows, the iconic TARDIS is bigger on the inside – and it’s a good thing because the TARDIS is about to welcome a whole new slew of fans coming to the show through this deal with HBO Max," said Nigel Gaines, interim president of BBC Studios – Americas. "HBO Max's ambitious content lineup is the perfect complement to the Doctor Who global franchise, in addition to some of our most award-winning and game-changing U.K. dramas and comedies."

The BBC shows will be part of an anticipated 10,000 hours of programming at launch, including Friends — for which WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to become its streaming home — Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars, along with library content from Warner Bros., New Line, HBO, TNT, TBS, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, The CW and TCM.

Original series planned for HBO Max include a Gossip Girl update; modern Greek mythology drama Circe; noir drama Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort; Dune: The Sisterhood from director Denis Villeneuve; Kaley Couco starrer The Flight Attendant; rom-com anthology Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; drama Station Eleven and dark comedy Made for Love, both from showrunner Patrick Somerville; and a Gremlins animated series. Season two of Doom Patrol will also debut simultaneously on HBO Max and original home DC Universe.