Lyndsy Fonseca to Co-Star in 'Turner and Hooch' Disney+ Series

The cast of Disney+ dramedy Turner and Hooch is coming together.

Agent Carter alum Lyndsy Fonseca and up-and-comer Carra Patterson have been tapped to star opposite Josh Peck in the reboot of the Tom Hanks feature film for the streaming platform.

Much like the movie, the Disney+ effort will revolve around what happens when an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall inherits an obstreperous canine and how he soon realizes the pet he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Peck will play the role of U.S. Marshall Scott Turner. There's no word on casting for Hooch, or if the pup will be live-action or CGI in the 12-episode series.

Fonseca will play the sister to Peck's Scott and the mother of a 7-year-old son. Like the rest of her family, Laura is still coming to terms with the death of their father. A dog lover, who currently owns special needs dogs, Laura (with her son) brings over their father's legacy to Scott, a huge slobbery dog named Hooch. Laura is close to both her brother and mother — with whom she discovers that their father’s death may not have been an accident.

Fonseca's credits include Down Dog, The Escort, Hot Tub Time Machine, Kick-Ass 2, The Ward, Nikita, Desperate Housewives, Big Love and How I Met Your Mother. She's repped by ICM and Management 360.