Macaulay Culkin Reveals Why He Won't Watch 'Home Alone'

The actor appears on Monday's 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' where he also talks about why he stepped away from the spotlight for several years.

A warning to Home Alone fans: Don't ask star Macaulay Cullkin to re-create his iconic face from the 1990 hit film.

The actor, who appears on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his new Bunny Ears website and podcast, says he gets asked that question all the time but doesn't ever oblige.

"I've been there, done that already. I'm 37, OK? OK, Mom?" he quipped.

He also avoids watching the movie — he calls the annual holiday TV staple "background radiation at Christmastime" — and says people have asked to watch it with him, which is "flattering and creepy."

He also said if he does catch parts of it, he remembers more of what was happening on set that day behind the scenes: "I can't watch it the same way other people do."

He also joked that Christmastime is "my season" given how ubiquitous the movie is during that time of the year and tries to avoid going out of the house.

During his appearance, he also talks about growing up in a family of seven children in a one-bedroom apartment, getting his start in ballet, stepping back from the spotlight at age 14 to go to high school and more. Watch the clips below.