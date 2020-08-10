'MacGruber' Series Gets Green Light at Peacock

Will Forte will reprise his role in the comedy based on his 'Saturday Night Live' character and the 2010 movie.

MacGruber is back on the case.

NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock has given a series order to a comedy based on Will Forte's classic Saturday Night Live character and the 2010 film of the same name. The streamer has ordered eight episodes of the show seven months after announcing its development in January.

Forte will also write and executive produce the series, which reunites the creative team behind the feature film — director Jorma Taccone and co-writer John Solomon. The show will pick up from the events of the movie, with America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) being released from prison after rotting behind bars for more than 10 years. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil may be lurking within.

Forte is coming off Flipped on short-form streamer Quibi. The Last Man on Earth creator and star is also part of the voice casts on Fox's forthcoming animated series The Great North and Housebroken and feature films Scoob and The Willoughbys.

Forte executive produces with Solomon, Taccone (who will also direct), SNL's Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn and Erin David. Universal Television and Michaels' Broadway Video produce.

The show joins a lineup of original comedies at Peacock that also includes A.P. Bio, Girls5Eva, Hitmen, Intelligence, Rutherford Falls and sequels to Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell.

