'MacGyver' Executive Producer Sets Cryogenics Drama at NBC

David Slack is writing the project, which centers on a billionaire who gathers people who had their bodies frozen in an attempt to cheat death.

NBC is entering the world of cryogenics with its latest development project.

The network has bought a script from MacGyver executive producer David Slack about an enigmatic billionaire and a group of people who have had their bodies frozen. The billionaire gathers more than 250 such people, who have attempted to cheat death by undergoing the freezing process in hopes that a future medical breakthrough will someday allow them to be brought back to life.

As these people from different moments in time wake up, however, they come to realize you can't cheat death without paying a price.

Slack is writing the Sony Pictures TV effort and will executive produce with Josh Berman, Chris King and director Phillip Noyce (The Resident, Salt). In addition to MacGyver, Slack's credits as a writer and producer include Person of Interest, APB, Lie to Me and Law & Order.

The untitled project joins an NBC drama development slate that includes modern takes on a pair of films, 1985's St. Elmo's Fire and 2001's Serendipity. The network has also given a straight-to-series order for a comedy starring Ted Danson and executive produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.