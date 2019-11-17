This Week in TV: 'Mad About You,' 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings,' American Music Awards

Also on tap for the week of Nov. 18 are British drama 'The Accident' and a revival of early 2000s reality staple 'Blind Date.'

The holidays are fast approaching — or have arrived full force, to judge by Hallmark's and Lifetime's Christmas movie-industrial complex — but the week before Thanksgiving is a relatively light one for premieres. A revival of a Must-See TV comedy, an anthology based on the songs of a country-music icon and a music awards show are among the week's highlights.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights.

The Big Show

Twenty years after its series finale, Mad About You is the latest bygone series to earn a revival — this one on the Spectrum Originals platform. The series catches up with Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt), now quasi-empty nesters with their daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) in college. John Pankow and Richard Kind reprise their roles. Six of 12 episodes debut Wednesday, with the remaining six coming in December.

Also on cable …

Having revived Cash Cab, Bravo takes aim at another curio of the early 2000s: Blind Date. Bravo's version will feature comedian Nikki Glaser and the original show's signature thought bubbles; it debuts at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Epix's adaptation of Slate's Watergate podcast Slow Burn debuts at 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

On broadcast …

Awards: Taylor Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, ABC). Ciara hosts, and Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Kesha are among the scheduled performers. (The awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Hollywood Reporter parent company Valence Media.)

On streaming …

New: Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Friday, Netflix) is an anthology, with each of the eight episodes based on one of Parton's songs, including "Jolene," "These Old Bones" and "Sugar Hill." The cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Kathleen Turner, Julianne Hough, Gerald McRaney, Delta Burke and Parton herself.

Also new: Four-part miniseriesThe Accident (Friday, Hulu), from the team behind the U.K.'s National Treasure, chronicles the fallout from a tragic event in Wales. The Feed (Friday, Amazon) is set in a near future where human brains can directly connect to the internet. A holiday edition of Nailed It! premieres Friday on Netflix.

Returning: The third season of low-key cop comedy No Activity, starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows, arrives Thursday on CBS All Access.

In case you missed it …

Amid the flood of content that debuted on Disney+ last week was unscripted series Encore!, executive produced by Kristen Bell (who also appears on camera). The show reunites the casts of high-school theater productions from years earlier and chronicles their efforts to re-stage the shows now that they're all grown up. New episodes will stream weekly on the service.