'Mad About You': Spectrum Lands On-Demand Rights in New Sony Deal

The Charter Communications-owned cable operator has, in a deal with Sony Pictures TV, acquired all seven seasons — 164 episodes — of the former NBC comedy and will be the exclusive on-demand home for the library of the series starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt.

The news arrives as Spectrum is poised to launch its Mad About You revival around the holidays this year. (A specific premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been determined.) Spectrum members will have access to the entire library beginning Aug. 1.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The deal provides Spectrum with a massive library at a time when that content remains increasingly in demand. Libraries for The Office and Friends recently sold to NBCUniversal's streaming platform and HBO Max for $100 million and $85 million per year, respectively, as part of five-year deals with those respective outlets.

The Mad About You Spectrum deal is non-exclusive and will not impact the show's streaming deals. The family comedy remains available on both Amazon and Hulu as part of a larger pact with Starz, which also has streaming rights for the show.



The Mad About You revival — starring Reiser and Hunt reprising their roles — landed at Spectrum with a straight-to-series order after multiple outlets passed on the project, which was shopped for nearly a year.

The series is one of a slowly growing roster of originals at Spectrum that also includes Sony TV-produced L.A.'s Finest.