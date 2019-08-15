'Mad About You' Revival Casts Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt's Daughter

The Mad About You revival at Charter's Spectrum Originals has found the third member of the Buchman family.

The limited series, due in late 2019 on the platform, has cast Abby Quinn as the college-age Mabel, daughter of Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt). The show will pick up with the couple dropping the unpredictable Mabel off at college and becoming empty nesters.

The original series, which ran from 1992-99, introduced Mabel as a newborn during its sixth season. Older versions of the character were played by Meredith Bishop, Cara DeLizia and Janeane Garofalo in flash-forward scenes, the latter two appearing in the series finale.

Mad About You landed at the nascent Spectrum Originals after Reiser, Hunt and showrunner Peter Tolan didn't find a home at more traditional outlets. The project will be the third original series for Spectrum, following L.A.'s Finest — which has been picked up for a second season — and the British import Curfew. The company will also get the first run of the thriller Paradise Lost, starring Josh Hartnett, in a shared deal with Paramount Network.

Quinn co-stars with Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup in After the Wedding and plays Annie in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women. She also has guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU and Better Call Saul.

Spectrum also has on-demand rights to the 164-episode original run of Mad About You, which is currently available for subscribers.