'Mad About You' Revival Welcomes Back John Pankow, Richard Kind

The two actors will reprise their roles in Spectrum's limited-run reboot of the 1990s NBC comedy.

The Mad About You revival is bringing two more of its original cast members into the fold.

John Pankow and Richard Kind will reprise their roles from the 1990s NBC comedy in Spectrum's revival. The limited-run series is set to premiere during the holiday season.

The two actors join original series stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in the new episodes, along with Abby Quinn (Little Women), who plays their now college-age daughter, Mabel. Production on the new episodes, from Sony Pictures TV in association with Comedy Dynamics, is scheduled to begin Sept. 3.

Pankow first appeared midway through the show's inaugural season and was a series regular from that point onward as Ira, Paul Buchman's (Reiser) cousin and close friend. His recent credits include Showtime's Episodes, Madam Secretary and Chicago PD.

Kind recurred on the original series as Dr. Mark Devanow, the husband (and later ex-husband) of Jamie's best friend, Fran (played by Leila Kenzle in the original).

Mad About You, which landed at the upstart Spectrum Originals after talks with several broadcast networks went nowhere, will pick up 20 years after the series finale, with Paul and Jamie (Hunt) adjusting their life and marriage together now that Mabel has left for college. Hunt and Reiser executive produce with showrunner Peter Tolan, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Co-creator Danny Jacobson is an executive consultant.

Spectrum also has the 164-episode library of the original series available on demand ahead of the new episodes debuting.