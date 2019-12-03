Maggie Carey Inks ABC Studios Overall Deal

The accomplished director will write, produce and direct new projects for Disney's various platforms.

ABC Studios is bringing accomplished director Maggie Carey in-house.

The Disney-owned TV studio has signed Carey to a multiple-year overall deal that will see the helmer write, produce and direct comedies and dramas for various platforms, including ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

Carey is best known for her TV directing work on episodes of comedies including Barry, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Love, Single Parents, Splitting Up Together, Last Man on Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sunnyside and A.P. Bio. She also wrote and directed the feature The To Do List, which starred Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson.

“Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of our favorite comedies,” said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. “We’re thrilled to have her exclusively at ABC Studios as we continue to build our comedy brand.”

Carey is repped by 3 Arts and Brittenham/Ziffren.