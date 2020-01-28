Magic Johnson Remembers Kobe Bryant: "He Never Gave an Excuse, Gave Everything He Had"

During an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' the retired NBA legend said that the late Bryant was "a great husband, father and basketball player [who] went away too early."

Following the news of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's sudden death in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, fellow NBA star and now retired athlete Magic Johnson paid tribute to his close friend during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Noting that Johnson was already scheduled for the spot before Bryant's death, the late-night host thanked him for still coming out. "Kobe wouldn't have wanted me to cancel," replied Johnson. He went on to say that Bryant was a "great husband, father, basketball player." Johnson later added, "To see him become a great father and husband — he was enjoying life — and went away too early."

Referencing one of his tweets where Johnson labeled Bryant "the greatest [Los Angeles] Laker of all time," Kimmel said, "You were his idol. It's unusual that you would give that title to him." Johnson explained that both Bryant and himself were "committed to basketball" and "married to winning," but also to "playing the game the right way."

Remembering the impact that Bryant had on fans and friends, Johnson said, "Kobe never gave an excuse, whether he was tired, hurt — the man gave everything he had."

At the time of his death, Bryant was traveling to a basketball game in a private helicopter with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. There were no survivors of the crash, which occurred during low visibility and is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In the days since, tributes and condolences have poured in from Bryant's friends, fans and colleagues, including LeBron James, Katie Couric, Justin Bieber and Barack Obama.

Out of respect for Bryant's family, the NBA postponed its first Los Angeles Lakers game of the year, which was scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Staples Center.