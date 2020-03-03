'The Magicians' to End With Season 5 on Syfy

Syfy will say goodbye to one of its signature shows in the spring, bringing The Magicians to a close after five seasons.

The series from Universal Content Productions, based on Lev Grossman's novel of the same name, will air its final episode on April 1. The decision comes with five episodes remaining in the season.

"The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons," Syfy said in a statement. "As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank [executive producers] John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever."

At the end of season four, The Magicians pulled the shocking move of killing lead character Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), with Gamble, McNamara and Myers telling The Hollywood Reporter that though the idea scared them initially, they saw the dramatic possibilities for the other characters in the aftermath.

"The experimental nature of the show, and the fact that we've been able to do episodes like 'The Side Effect,' suggested to us that not only is this something that we would survive, it's something that actually might be a great shot in the arm for us," Myers told THR following the season four finale.

Like most cable shows, The Magicians has suffered a ratings decline this season. The show's seven-day audience of 881,000 viewers is down about 26 percent versus season four, and its viewership among the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 has fallen by 30 percent.

The end of The Magicians will leave Syfy with a scripted roster that includes veterans Wynonna Earp and the final season of Van Helsing, which are due to return later in the year, and newcomers Vagrant Queen (which premieres March 27) and Resident Alien (summer). Chucky, based on the Child's Play movies, is in the works, and the cabler recently gave series orders to Day of the Dead and The Surrealtor.

Gamble and McNamara created The Magicians and executive produce with Myers, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

Showrunner Gamble signed an overall deal with the cable- and streaming-focused UCP in January, where she'll create and produce series for corporate siblings Syfy, USA and Peacock, as well as outside suppliers. The deal also includes a carve-out to allow her to continue as showrunner of You on Neflix, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV.