'The Magicians' Scores Early Season 5 Renewal at Syfy

Syfy is showing confidence in The Magicians.

Days before the drama based on the Lev Grossman novels returns for its fourth season, the NBCUniversal-owned cable network has renewed the drama starring Jason Ralph.



Season five of the drama, produced in-house at Universal Cable Productions, will again consist of 13 episodes. Henry Alonso Myers will join co-showrunners John McNamara and Sera Gamble for season five. For her part, Gamble is the showrunner on Lifetime-turned-Netflix breakout You.

Said McNamara and Gamble in a joint statement: "Henry has been with the show since minute one of season one. His talent, professionalism and love of all things magical has been instrumental to our success. We couldn’t be happier to see him become co-showrunner. Also, he bakes the greatest bread this side of the Hudson River.”

The Magicians is now Syfy's longest-running scripted original currently airing, taking over that designation after the cabler canceled Z Nation after its fifth season late last year. Syfy's scripted roster also includes Happy, Krypton, The Purge, Deadly Class and acquisitions Van Helsing and Wynonna Earp. A decision on Nightflyers has yet to be made.

"The Magicians raised the bar at Syfy and has gained momentum season after season, attracting a new audience to the channel. We are proud of this series as it continues to break the boundaries of storytelling,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Season four of The Magicians premieres Jan. 23 on Syfy.