Major League Baseball Opener Sets Ratings Record for ESPN

Thursday's Yankees-Nationals telecast was the most watch regular season game on any network in nine years.

The opening night of Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 season set TV ratings records for ESPN.

The rain-shortened opening game between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals drew an audience of 4 million viewers. That's the largest audience for an opening night game ever, breaking the previous record of 3.7 million viewers in 2017 (Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals).

Thursday's game was also the most watched regular season MLB game on any network since 2011 — a span of nine years.

