'Making the Band' Revival a Go at MTV

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the cabler are working on a new version of the show in MTV's latest reboot of a show from its recent past.

MTV's early 2000s nostalgia kick is continuing with a revival of Making the Band, which Sean 'Diddy' Combs is bringing back to the cabler.

Combs and MTV announced the revival Monday, after a week of back-and-forth on social media where the music mogul tweeted a number of times about whether he should bring the show back.

"MTV and I are back together again!" said Combs. "Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it's [sic] next global superstars."

The new season is set to premiere in 2020, some 11 years after the last episode of the original series aired. (A spinoff called Making His Band, featuring Combs searching for musicians for his live backing band, also aired in 2009.) Like its predecessors, the new Making the Band will feature aspiring singers auditioning and forming a group under Combs' direction.

The series is the latest of a number of revivals from MTV's late 1990s-early 2000s heyday. The Viacom-owned network has new iterations of Jersey Shore and The Hills currently airing, and MTV Studios is producing a new Real World for Facebook Watch. New versions of Punk'd and Singled Out from MTV Studios are also on tap at short-form streamer Quibi, and Tracee Ellis Ross is set to star in and executive produce Jodie, a spinoff of animated favorite Daria.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV," said MTV Entertainment president Nina L. Diaz. “Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor — fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet."

Making the Band debuted on ABC in 2000 and moved to MTV for the rest of its run. Boy band O-Town came out of the first run, which Combs was not involved with; he joined the series for Making the Band 2 in 2002. The Combs-led seasons produced acts Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26 and Donnie Klang.