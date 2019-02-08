Malin Akerman to Star in NBC Drama Pilot, Scale Back 'Billions' Role

The 'Billions' actress will play the lead role in the 'Rashomon'-inspired drama 'Prism.'

Billions actress Malin Akerman is making a leap back to broadcast TV, signing on to star in NBC's drama pilot Prism.

Akerman will play the lead in the pilot, a Rashomon-inspired drama about a murder case told from multiple perspectives. Her character, Rachel Lewis, is a brilliant, passionate public defender who is by turns empathetic and ruthless.

She is the first actor to land a lead role in any of NBC's drama pilots as casting season kicks into gear.

If Prism go to series, it would not preclude Akerman returning to Showtime's Billions, which begins its fourth season March 17. She recently adjusted her deal with the series, where she plays Lara, the wife of Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod, in order to pursue other roles.

Akerman will continue to recur on the Showtime series, but will no longer be a series regular should Billions be renewed for a fifth season.

Written and directed by Daniel Barnz (Cake), Prism will present each episode from the perspective of a different person involved in a murder trial. Barnz is executive producing the Universal TV project with husband Ben Barnz, via their We're Not Brothers shingle, and former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn, who has an overall deal with Universal, and Julie Weitz.

Akerman's last network role was on ABC's Trophy Wife, which lasted one season in 2013-14. Her credits also include The Comeback and Childrens Hospital. She is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman.