'Mandalorian,' 'Star Trek: Picard' Join 2020 PaleyFest Lineup

'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'One Day at a Time' and 'Ozark' will also be part of the March 13-22 festival.

The 2020 edition of PaleyFest has locked in its full lineup.

The annual TV festival from the Paley Center for Media will feature panels dedicated to Disney+ breakout The Mandalorian, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Pop TV's One Day at a Time, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's Ozark and Dead to Me and a celebration of the 400th episode of CBS' NCIS.

They join previously announced sessions for Starz's Outlander and the final seasons ABC's Modern Family and Pop's Schitt's Creek, plus a night with Dolly Parton and the cast of her Netflix anthology Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

"Every year television fans know that PaleyFest LA is the place to be for the inside scoop on the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and this year’s lineup is no exception," said Maureen J. Reidy, presidet and CEO of the Paley Center. "From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction, and a special celebration of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest."

PaleyFest runs from March 13-22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Proceeds from the festival benefit the center's preservation and archival digitization efforts and its mission to explore the impact of media on culture and society.

The full lineup is below.

March 13: Modern Family, 7:30 p.m. PT

March 14: One Day at a Time, 2 p.m.

March 14: An Evening With Dolly Parton and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, 7 p.m.

March 15: NCIS 400th episode, 2 p.m.

March 15: The Boys, 7 p.m.

March 18: Star Trek: Picard, 7:30 p.m.

March 19: Outlander, 7:30 p.m.

March 20: Curb Your Enthusiasm, 7:30 p.m.

March 21: Dead to Me, 2 p.m.

March 21: Ozark, 7 p.m.

March 22: Schitt's Creek, 2 p.m.

March 22: The Mandalorian, 7 p.m.