Mandy Moore, 'This Is Us' Bosses Team for ABC Drama Based on Her Musical Childhood

'90's Popstar' is inspired by her experiences during the decade's teen music phenomenon and reunites her with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Mandy Moore and the co-showrunners behind NBC's This Is Us are ready to rock out, 1990s-style, for ABC.

The This Is Us Emmy nominee and Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are developing 90's Popstar, a drama based on Moore's life during the late 1990s teen music phenomenon.

The drama, which landed at ABC with a put-pilot commitment following a bidding war with NBC, revolves around a family from small-town Florida who must adapt to their extraordinary new reality when their teenage daughter goes from aspiring singer to pop superstar practically overnight.

The Bold Type showrunner Amanda Lasher will pen the script and exec produce alongside Moore, Aptaker, Berger, Adam Londy, Regina Lee and Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer), with the latter also set to direct the potential pilot.

The drama hails from 20th Century Fox TV, the formerly Fox-owned studio that is now under the Disney umbrella as part of the latter's $71.3 billion asset acquisition. Moore as well as Aptaker and Berger all have overall deals with 20th TV, which produces NBC's Emmy-nominated family drama This Is Us. Webb, meanwhile, recently inked an overall deal with ABC Studios. His deal was poised to also be at 20th TV but moved to ABC when Jonnie Davis replaced Patrick Moran atop the Disney-owned studio.

Lasher, meanwhile, expands her relationship with ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, with whom she previously worked with on The Bold Type when the latter was running originals at Freeform. Lasher served as showrunner on seasons two and three of critical darling that helped rebrand Freeform as a home for smart millennial-focused originals. (A new showrunner was brought in for season four.) Lasher has had an overall deal with ABC Studios, though sources say she's likely to stay within the Disney fold and move over to 20th TV. She's repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Moore, meanwhile, was born in Florida and grew up in Orlando. She was discovered and later signed with Epic Records when she was 13. In addition to her acting success, Moore has released six studio albums featuring hits including "Candy," "I Wanna Be With You" and "In My Pocket," among others. Moore, who has occasionally sang on This Is Us, is currently prepping her first album in 10 years and released single "When I Wasn't Watching," in September.

Aptaker and Berger, meanwhile, are also prepping a TV series based on their Greg Berlanti-directed Fox 2000 feature Love, Simon, for streamer Disney+.