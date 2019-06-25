'Maniac' Showrunner Lands Comedy, Thriller at WarnerMedia Streaming Service

WarnerMedia has added two more original series to its forthcoming streaming platform, both coming from showrunner Patrick Somerville.

The streamer, which will launch in beta in the fourth-quarter, has ordered a comedy called Made for Love, based on a novel of the same title by Alissa Nutting, and limited series Station Eleven, a postapocalyptic thriller based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel. Both shows hail from Paramount Television and will have 10-episode runs on the as yet unnamed streaming platform.

Made for Love centers on Hazel Green, a 30-something woman on the run after 10 years of marriage to an unstable, needy and possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. She discovers her husband has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device called the Made for Love in her brain, allowing him to track and watch her and even know her feelings. Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers) is adapting Nutting's book and will executive produce with S.J. Clarkson (Orange Is the New Black, Succession, the Game of Thrones prequel pilot), who will also direct. Nutting, Liza Chasin and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce the comedy, which is a co-production of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Paramount TV.

Station Eleven takes place in a world where survivors of a devastating flu try to rebuild and reimagine the world while holding on to the best of what's been lost. Somerville will be credited as the creator and will executive produce alongside director Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry), Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell; Nate Matteson will be credited as co-EP.

WarnerMedia's streaming service is due to launch in beta in late 2019. The platform will feature a roster of scripted originals as well as content from WarnerMedia-owned platforms including HBO, TBS, TNT, CNN and more. Made for Love and Station Eleven are the fourth and fifth series in the works for the SVOD service, joining Paul Feig's comedic anthology Love Life , starring Anna Kendrick, a Dune sequel and the Ansel Egort-led drama Tokyo Vice . A Gremlins animated prequel TV series is also in the works.



Details on WarnerMedia's streaming launch date as well as a name for the service, price point and other key information have not yet been announced.

Somerville is repped by Alan Fischer and Brian Steinberg at Artists First.