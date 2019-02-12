TV Ratings: 'Manifest' Hits 5-Week High as NBC Tops Monday

'America's Got Talent: The Champions' ties a season high with its next-to-last episode, and 'The Bachelor' is steady.

NBC led Monday's ratings thanks to improved performances from both America's Got Talent: The Champions and Manifest.

The Champions tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 1.8 rating, and its 10.42 million viewers is also a season best. Manifest, meanwhile, scored a 1.1 in the 18-49 demographic, its best since Jan. 7 and up from a 0.9 the previous week. Its 6.03 million viewers were the most for the show since November.

The Bachelor held steady on ABC, drawing a 1.8 in the demo for the third straight week and tying AGT: The Champions as the night's No. 1 show in that measure. (A repeat of The Good Doctor aired at 10 p.m.) Fox's The Resident (1.0) and The Passage (0.9) also matched their week-ago numbers.

On CBS, The Neighborhood (1.3) came down 0.1 from last week's season high but was above its season average. Man With a Plan matched the 1.1 for its season premiere a week ago. Celebrity Big Brother's 0.8 and 3.55 million viewers were both the second-lowest of the season, and Bull dipped a little to 0.7 in the demo.

Arrow (0.3) fell slightly on The CW as well, and Black Lightning was even with last week's 1.3.

NBC's 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo beat ABC's 1.4 for the top spot in the network race. Fox averaged 1.0, CBS, 0.9, Univision 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.3.