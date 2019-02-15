10:30am PT by Rick Porter
TV Long View: The DVR Honor Roll of 2018-19 (So Far)
Manifest's same-day ratings have been trending down since the late fall. But the first-year NBC series is likely to end as the 2018-19 champion in delayed viewing.
The drama, which has its season finale Feb. 18, posts the biggest seven-day gains of any show on broadcast TV (through Feb. 3) among total viewers. It adds 6.41 million people to its audience in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings, nearly as many as watch it the night it airs (6.81 million).
The figures include DVR and on-demand viewing only, not streaming. Networks typically don't release streaming data for their shows.
The number of people who watch Manifest in the week after it airs is more than the seven-day total for 59 of the 110 non-sports shows that have aired on the broadcast networks this season. More than The Orville (6.33 million), more than Black-ish (5.03 million), more than Happy Together (5.26 million). More than the combined averages of all four Friday and Sunday shows on The CW.
How valuable that is to NBC is still something of an open question. More people watching after the airdate likely means more people skipping the ads that pay the bills. Nielsen's rarely publicized commercial ratings — the ones used to set ad rates — are not nearly as big as the live-plus-seven numbers. Although even there, Manifest was performing well at the beginning of the season.
In the adults 18-49 demographic, This Is Us remains the biggest gainer, as it was last season. It grows by 1.8 points per episode (2.2 rating to 4.0, also the best non-sports rating of the season). That's just ahead of Manifest (+1.7) and The Big Bang Theory (+1.5).
The seven-day gain for This Is Us would rank 31st among all network non-sports shows this season, topping the likes of Criminal Minds (1.7), Station 19 (1.7) and The Resident (1.6).
Speaking of Criminal Minds, it grows by the largest percentage in adults 18-49: 143 percent (0.7 to 1.7), leading the 20 shows that at least double their demo rating after a week.
No network series quite doubles its total audience. ABC's Nathan Fillion cop show The Rookie comes closest, growing by 97 percent (4.28 million to 8.42 million) after a week.
Here are the top 15 shows (including ties) by total gains through the first half of the 2018-19 TV season.
Adults 18-49
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live + same-day rating
|Live +7 rating
|Gain
|% gain
|1
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.2
|4.0
|1.8
|82%
|2
|Manifest
|NBC
|1.3
|3.0
|1.7
|131%
|3
|The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|2.3
|3.8
|1.5
|65%
|4
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.1
|2.5
|1.4
|127%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|1.7
|3.1
|1.4
|82%
|6
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.2
|2.5
|1.3
|108%
|7
|911
|FOX
|1.4
|2.6
|1.2
|86%
|The Masked Singer
|FOX
|2.5
|3.7
|1.2
|48%
|9
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.4
|2.5
|1.1
|79%
|10
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|0.9
|1.9
|1.0
|111%
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|0.7
|1.7
|1.0
|143%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.7
|2.7
|1.0
|59%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.1
|2.1
|1.0
|91%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|0.9
|1.9
|1.0
|111%
|15
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|0.7
|1.6
|0.9
|129%
|The Passage
|FOX
|1.2
|2.1
|0.9
|75%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.3
|2.2
|0.9
|69%
Viewers (in millions)
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live + same-day viewers
|Live +7 viewers
|Gain
|% gain
|1
|Manifest
|NBC
|6.807
|13.22
|6.413
|94%
|2
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|6.718
|12.691
|5.973
|89%
|3
|This Is Us
|NBC
|8.728
|14.272
|5.544
|64%
|4
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|6.419
|11.753
|5.334
|83%
|5
|Bull
|CBS
|6.813
|11.620
|4.807
|71%
|6
|The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|12.803
|17.490
|4.687
|37%
|7
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|8.615
|12.973
|4.358
|51%
|8
|911
|FOX
|5.853
|10.197
|4.344
|74%
|9
|The Rookie
|ABC
|4.283
|8.418
|4.135
|97%
|10
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|6.971
|11.049
|4.078
|58%
|11
|NCIS
|CBS
|12.131
|15.953
|3.822
|32%
|12
|The Masked Singer
|FOX
|7.637
|11.356
|3.719
|49%
|13
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|4.597
|8.188
|3.591
|78%
|14
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|8.007
|11.597
|3.590
|45%
|15
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|7.650
|11.233
|3.583
|47%
Source: Nielsen
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter