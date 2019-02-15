TV Long View: The DVR Honor Roll of 2018-19 (So Far)

'Manifest' and 'This Is Us' get the biggest boosts of any broadcast series across the first half of the season.

Manifest's same-day ratings have been trending down since the late fall. But the first-year NBC series is likely to end as the 2018-19 champion in delayed viewing.

The drama, which has its season finale Feb. 18, posts the biggest seven-day gains of any show on broadcast TV (through Feb. 3) among total viewers. It adds 6.41 million people to its audience in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings, nearly as many as watch it the night it airs (6.81 million).

The figures include DVR and on-demand viewing only, not streaming. Networks typically don't release streaming data for their shows.

The number of people who watch Manifest in the week after it airs is more than the seven-day total for 59 of the 110 non-sports shows that have aired on the broadcast networks this season. More than The Orville (6.33 million), more than Black-ish (5.03 million), more than Happy Together (5.26 million). More than the combined averages of all four Friday and Sunday shows on The CW.

How valuable that is to NBC is still something of an open question. More people watching after the airdate likely means more people skipping the ads that pay the bills. Nielsen's rarely publicized commercial ratings — the ones used to set ad rates — are not nearly as big as the live-plus-seven numbers. Although even there, Manifest was performing well at the beginning of the season.

In the adults 18-49 demographic, This Is Us remains the biggest gainer, as it was last season. It grows by 1.8 points per episode (2.2 rating to 4.0, also the best non-sports rating of the season). That's just ahead of Manifest (+1.7) and The Big Bang Theory (+1.5).

The seven-day gain for This Is Us would rank 31st among all network non-sports shows this season, topping the likes of Criminal Minds (1.7), Station 19 (1.7) and The Resident (1.6).

Speaking of Criminal Minds, it grows by the largest percentage in adults 18-49: 143 percent (0.7 to 1.7), leading the 20 shows that at least double their demo rating after a week.

No network series quite doubles its total audience. ABC's Nathan Fillion cop show The Rookie comes closest, growing by 97 percent (4.28 million to 8.42 million) after a week.

Here are the top 15 shows (including ties) by total gains through the first half of the 2018-19 TV season.

Adults 18-49

Rank Show Network Live + same-day rating Live +7 rating Gain % gain 1 This Is Us NBC 2.2 4.0 1.8 82% 2 Manifest NBC 1.3 3.0 1.7 131% 3 The Big Bang Theory CBS 2.3 3.8 1.5 65% 4 The Good Doctor ABC 1.1 2.5 1.4 127% Grey's Anatomy ABC 1.7 3.1 1.4 82% 6 New Amsterdam NBC 1.2 2.5 1.3 108% 7 911 FOX 1.4 2.6 1.2 86% The Masked Singer FOX 2.5 3.7 1.2 48% 9 Modern Family ABC 1.4 2.5 1.1 79% 10 A Million Little Things ABC 0.9 1.9 1.0 111% Criminal Minds CBS 0.7 1.7 1.0 143% Young Sheldon CBS 1.7 2.7 1.0 59% Chicago PD NBC 1.1 2.1 1.0 91% Law & Order: SVU NBC 0.9 1.9 1.0 111% 15 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 0.7 1.6 0.9 129% The Passage FOX 1.2 2.1 0.9 75% Chicago Fire NBC 1.3 2.2 0.9 69%

Viewers (in millions)

Rank Show Network Live + same-day viewers Live +7 viewers Gain % gain 1 Manifest NBC 6.807 13.22 6.413 94% 2 The Good Doctor ABC 6.718 12.691 5.973 89% 3 This Is Us NBC 8.728 14.272 5.544 64% 4 New Amsterdam NBC 6.419 11.753 5.334 83% 5 Bull CBS 6.813 11.620 4.807 71% 6 The Big Bang Theory CBS 12.803 17.490 4.687 37% 7 Blue Bloods CBS 8.615 12.973 4.358 51% 8 911 FOX 5.853 10.197 4.344 74% 9 The Rookie ABC 4.283 8.418 4.135 97% 10 Chicago PD NBC 6.971 11.049 4.078 58% 11 NCIS CBS 12.131 15.953 3.822 32% 12 The Masked Singer FOX 7.637 11.356 3.719 49% 13 Criminal Minds CBS 4.597 8.188 3.591 78% 14 Chicago Fire NBC 8.007 11.597 3.590 45% 15 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 7.650 11.233 3.583 47%

Source: Nielsen