TV Ratings: 'Manifest' Finale Grows as NBC Rules Monday

The drama records its biggest same-day audience since its season premiere; CBS' lineup is also above average.

The season finale of NBC's Manifest drew its largest same-day audience since its premiere in January and helped NBC lead all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49. CBS' lineup also recorded more solid ratings, while ABC and The Fox aired mostly repeats.

Manifest's 4.58 million viewers were the most for the show since the Jan. 6 premiere drew 4.73 million, and it improved week to week in adults 18-49 to a 0.8 rating, tying its second-best mark of the season. The Voice (9.49 million viewers, 1.5 in adults 18-49) was down some from last week (9.77 million, 1.7) — but up by 25 percent in both measures over the same night a year ago. It also led primetime across the board.

At CBS, The Neighborhood (7.27 million viewers, 1.0 in adults 18-49) nearly matched the season highs for its last episode March 16. Bob Hearts Abishola (6.64 million, 0.8) topped its season average, and both All Rise (6.08 million, 0.7) and Bull (7.13 million, 0.7) are eyeing season highs in total viewers if the fast national numbers hold.

A pair of Celebrity Family Feud reruns on ABC performed fairly well, earning 0.9 and 1.0 in adults 18-49 and averaging just under 5 million viewers. A special teasing the network's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire revival posted a 0.5 in the demo and 2.97 million viewers at 10 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1) were steady for The CW. Fox aired reruns of 911 and the iHeart Living Room Concert.

NBC's 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 comfortably led primetime. ABC and CBS tied for second place with 0.8. Univision (0.6) came in fourth, and Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth. The CW averaged 0.2.

