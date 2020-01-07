Mara Brock Akil to Develop Scripted Series for Fox

Mara Brock Akil is heading to Fox.

The Game and Black Lightning co-creator will develop a scripted series for the independent broadcast network as part of a newly announced network-direct script deal. The show, details of which were not provided, will be fully produced in-house by Fox Entertainment.

"Mara is a truly gifted writer, with a strong point of view," said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn. "From Girlfriends to The Game to Being Mary Jane, she’s a proven hitmaker with the unique ability to write both comedy and drama. Since the formation of Fox Entertainment, we’ve said we want to be in business with the best and the brightest, and no one exemplifies that more than Mara Brock Akil."



Under the deal, announced at TCA, Brock Akil will develop and write the scripted series, which will air on the network at a date to be determined. That the project is being produced exclusively in-house by Fox Entertainment is a bit interesting given that the network lacks an in-house studio outside of its vertically aligned Gail Berman-led SideCar, which serves as an incubator for the network. Fox largely has bought from outside studios and boarded shows as a co-producer so the network retains a slice of the ownership.

Akil's credits include OWN's Love Is and she currently serves as co-showrunner on The CW's DC Comics drama Black Lightning. She's repped by Morris Yorn.

In other TCA scripted news announced Tuesday, Fox noted that it has picked up a stop-motion holiday special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. The untitled special will be written by Robot Chicken Emmy winner Tom Root and premiere next winter on Fox. The hour will feature classic holiday icons, including Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who come together with brand-new minor mascots from Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving and even Daylight Savings Day.