Marc Webb Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

The director is the first pact for the Disney-backed company since 20th TV's Jonnie Davis replaced Patrick Moran.

Two weeks into his new gig atop ABC Studios, Jonnie Davis has made his first deal.

The former 20th TV topper, who replaced Patrick Moran as president at the studio, has signed director Marc Webb to a multiple-year overall deal.

Under the pact, Webb will direct pilots and, via his Black Lamb banner, develop new projects for the studio across all platforms. His longtime producing partner, Mark Martin, and creative exec Karen Feldesman will continue to collaborate with Webb on all projects under the new deal.

Webb's deal originally was going to be with 20th TV — where Davis was based before being tapped to replace Moran at ABC Studios. Davis brought Webb with him to ABC Studios. Both 20th TV and ABC Studios are part of Disney Television Studios. Still, this is Davis' first announcement since replacing Moran at ABC Studios.



“Marc’s an extraordinarily inspired visual storyteller with a remarkable ability to bring diverse worlds to life," Davis said. "His creative instinct elevates every project he directs, and his ability to move seamlessly between genres will be invaluable. I’m excited to announce him as our first new overall since I joined ABC Studios."



Webb previously had an overall deal with CBS TV Studios, for whom he exec produced CBS' Instinct, Limitless, The Code and CBS All Access' Why Women Kill as well as The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He most recently directed Netflix's The Society for the studio. On the film side, his credits include helming The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, Gifted and (500) Days of Summer.

"Not only are we are excited to be working with Jonnie and his team at ABCS, it’s also thrilling to participate in the new thriving Disney ecosystem. Exciting times,” said the former music video director.

Webb is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jamie Feldman and Linda Lichtner.