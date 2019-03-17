This Week in TV: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,' 'The Fix,' March Madness

The week of March 18 also brings premieres of 'The Village' and 'Mental Samurai' and a new Amy Schumer stand-up special.

A pair of very different broadcast dramas, a sequel to a popular cable series and a new true-crime anthology on a streaming service highlight a pretty diverse week of premieres for March 18-24. All that, plus the start of March Madness, is in store for the next seven days.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark is an executive producer of The Fix (10 p.m. Monday, ABC), about a former L.A. district attorney (Robin Tunney) who lost a high-profile case and later moved to rural Washington. She's lured back when the defendant in her earlier case (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), an A-list movie star, is under suspicion for another murder.

Also new: NBC aims to keep tugging the heartstrings after This Is Us with new drama The Village (10 p.m. Tuesday); Rob Lowe hosts game show Mental Samurai (9 p.m. Tuesday Fox), where contestants are flung around the set in a capsule while answering trivia and general-knowledge questions.

Returning: After nearly four months off, 911 returns to Fox at 9 p.m. Monday for more over-the-top rescues.

March Madness: The NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off at noon ET/9 a.m. PT Thursday on CBS, with additional games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. The "First 4" round airs Tuesday and Wednesday on TruTV, with games starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT.

On cable …

New: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform) continues the story of the original series by following Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) to a university in Oregon, where they're both employed. There is, of course, a lot more to the story.

Also new: HBO's documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (9 p.m. Monday) tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos; Showtime docuseries Action (9 p.m. Sunday, March 24) looks at the sports-gambling industry.

Final season: Martial arts epic Into the Badlands begins its final run at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 24 on AMC.

Returning: Tuesday brings new seasons of If Loving You Is Wrong (10 p.m., OWN), Tosh.0 (10 p.m., Comedy Central) and The Jim Jefferies Show (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central).

On streaming …

New: The Act (Wednesday, Hulu) stars Patricia Arquette and Joey King as a mother and daughter in a uniquely toxic relationship — one that eventually leads to murder. The true-crime anthology will stream new episodes weekly.

Also new: Amy Schumer's new stand-up special Growing (Tuesday, Netflix) and unscripted real-estate series Selling Sunset (Friday, Netflix).

Returning: New seasons of The OA (Friday, Netflix), Step Up: High Water (Wednesday, YouTube) and Canadian crime drama Cardinal (Friday, Hulu).

In case you missed it …

The unsolved case of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, is the subject of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann is now streaming.