Marcy Ross to Lead SK Global's TV Division

Marcy Ross has lined up her next act.

The executive has been tapped to serve as president of SK Global Television, effective immediately. The news comes a few months after Ross in January departed Skydance as president of its television unit following a seven-year run with the company behind Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

In her new post at SK Global, Ross will oversee the expansion of the TV division as the independent studio bulks up its offerings for cross-cultural stories in the growing marketplace for premium global content. She will report to SKG co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin.

"We have the greatest respect for Marcy’s taste, creativity and entrepreneurship, and we are thrilled to have her join our company and our mission," Penotti and Corwin said in a joint statement announcing the hiring Monday. "Her esteem throughout the industry is the earned result of a consistent track record of great work, whether at a major network like Fox or in building a division from the ground up at Skydance. We are certain Marcy will be an invaluable part of our future endeavors at SK Global."

Ross launched Skydance TV in 2013 and was instrumental in building the division of David Ellison's film production and financing company as an independent studio. Together, Ross and Ellison produced eight scripted series, including Netflix's longest-running original, Grace and Frankie, and Amazon's Jack Ryan. She stepped down from her post in January, with chief creative officer Dana Goldberg replacing her as interim head of the division.

Before Skydance, Ross was exec vp current at Fox, where she oversaw such hits as Glee, The Simpsons, New Girl, Bones and 24. Before that, she helped develop shows including the cult favorites Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Farscape.

"When I left my position at Skydance to produce individual projects for the company, I did so with absolutely no intention of returning to the executive ranks," Ross said. "But when I met Charlie and John and heard what they were building, I fell in love with their vision to make shows for a global audience. I look forward to working with the SKG team on bringing the next great stories to the world."

SKG, founded by co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland, is behind such titles as Hell or High Water, Crazy Rich Asians, the Justin Timberlake vehicle Palmer, Awkwafina's The Baccarat Machine and Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue series with Jon M. Chu, among others.