Marcy Ross Steps Down as Head of Skydance TV

The executive will transition to a producing deal with the studio behind Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' and Amazon's 'Jack Ryan.'

Marcy Ross is stepping down as president of Skydance Television.

The executive, who who has run the indie studio's TV division since 2013, will segue to a producing deal at Skydance. Chief creative officer Dana Goldberg will take over as interim head of the division.

"Six and a half years ago, we had the idea to expand Skydance beyond film into television. Marcy took that idea and through her leadership forged Skydance Television into a reality from the ground up," said Skydance CEO David Ellison. "She was responsible for building a bold slate of exciting series such as Grace and Frankie, Jack Ryan and Altered Carbon, just to name a few. I’m extremely grateful for her friendship and am pleased we will continue to work with Marcy in her new role as a producer and creator, where I know together we’ll continue to have even more success."